Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have sent tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages after they struck a deal with Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Some 41 trucks, which entered Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing, stacked to the brim with around 2,500 tons of wheat donated by India, began crossing back into Lahore through the Wagah border late Tuesday, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

A Ministry of Commerce official confirmed the development to Al Jazeera, with a World Food Programme (WFP) representative saying the food aid would be distributed by the United Nations agency.

“I thank the Indian government for the generosity displayed at a time when more than 20 million Afghans are facing a crisis or the worse levels of food insecurity in more than 3 decades,” tweeted Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India.

Last week, Islamabad said it would allow India — with which Pakistan shares a heavily militarised border — to deliver wheat to Afghanistan, where millions are facing dangerous food shortages.

Under a deal with New Delhi, Pakistan allowed trucks from Afghanistan to collect wheat from India by way of the frontier crossing at Attari-Wagah. The trucks will then head for Afghanistan’s city of Jalalabad via the Torkham border, foreign ministry officials there said last week.