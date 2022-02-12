Choline is an essential nutrient similar to B vitamins. It is used in many chemical reactions in the body and also has importance in the nervous system and for the development of normal brain functioning. Choline might also help decrease swelling and inflammation related to asthma. Animal foods, especially eggs, beef, chicken, fish, and milk are the richest sources of choline and among plant sources, certain beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains also contribute choline to the diet. It is recommended that adult females consume 425 mg daily and adult males consume 550 mg daily to maintain adequate nutrition and recommendation for children depending on age. In supplements, choline has most often been used by adults in doses of 1-3 grams by mouth daily for up to 4 months.

High intakes of choline can lead to low blood pressure (hypotension) and liver toxicity. It may also lead to the excess production of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), which is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, especially atherosclerosis and other poor health outcomes, including the development or progression of hypertension, diabetes, and renal failure. Muhammad Asif Ali conducted his PhD research to evaluate the association of blood choline and cardiovascular diseases under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Nasir.

Whole-blood choline and plasma choline are emerging biomarkers in cardiovascular diseases (CVD). To examine the association of whole-blood choline as an early predictor of cardiac events. In a case-control study, we enrolled 240 individuals, including 120 normal (39 females and 82 males) and 120 cases (49 females and 71 males) where the age limit was up to 40 years). Data was collected through interviews, family disease history, 24 recall diet assessment and blood sampling. The results are expressed that non-CVD patients had good dietary habits and active lifestyles, on the other hand, CVD patients had significantly higher levels of blood choline level. In the intervention phase the antioxidants (vitamins C and E) were given to patients and observed significantly improving their lipid profile.

MUHAMMAD ASIF ALI

LAHORE