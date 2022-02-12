India – A terrorist state

India, the so-called largest democracy in the world, wearing the mask of hypocrisy has ever been a threat to the peace and prosperity of the world. India is not just hoaxing the world and its 150 million people but very nimbly playing a victim card across the globe quite viciously. It would be quite justified to assert that India has become a hub of terrorism not only for the neighbouring countries but also for its natives.

The intelligence agencies of India are persistently trying to fan terrorism in Pakistan, by giving refuges to militants such as Brahamdagh Bugti and many more. India has always been financing aid and ammunition to anti-Pakistan organisations such as TTP, JUA, and BLA, which was behind the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on 29th June 2020. The attack on Pearl Continental Hotel at Gawadar in 2019 and the attack on the University of Agriculture in Peshawar in October 2017 were headed by none other than Indian intelligence agency RAW.

Pakistan has given the details of the two transactions made by RAW to Anti Pakistan organizations for the promotion of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Afghanistan. The first transaction of $28000 was made by Punjab Bank in India while the second transaction of $55,851 was made by an Indian national, Manmeet from an Indian bank in New Delhi, which was received by Afghanistan International Bank. Around $60 million was spent on raising militia for razing CPEC. India is making utmost efforts to sabotage Pakistan’s attempt to get out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. In 2015 on a visit to Bangladesh, Narendra Modi openly confessed that India is destabilizing Pakistan and has connections with BLA.

The violation of LOC on regular basis speaks volumes of Indian aggression but due to the velour and bravery of our armed forces India had to pratfall always. India is contravening three international laws but a question arises as to why the world is hushed at this deafening silence of Indian atrocities and brutalities of the bestial mentalities masked behind the uniforms of Indian forces? It is for this reason that India is the 7th largest economy (12th largest exporter with a 3041 billion export) and the 9th largest importer which has taped the lips of the world to utter silence. According to the latest Google survey report, a new case of rape is reported after every 22 minutes in India. Moreover the second most dangerous country for women to live in.

Furthermore according to the Indian National Crimes Bureau (NCRB) there were 228 acid attacks reported in the country in 2018 ranking it on number 2 at the list of the countries notorious for acid attacks. The corrupt judicial and police system is not hidden from the eyes of public. Mumbai police, ‘’Fake Encounter Specialist’’ is notorious for fabricating fake encounters ‘’A high-profile case filed in 2012 before the Supreme Court of India related to allegations of 1,528 extrajudicial killings in the state of Manipur, which is conflict-affected.

According to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, there were many cases of alleged fake encounters’’. Over the years, India has become a core of drug trafficking. In 2020 US President Donald Trump has labelled India “along with 20 other nations as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries”. The Indian government has failed to provide the bare necessities of life to the masses. According to a recent report ‘’Two-thirds of people in India live in poverty: 68.8% of the Indian population lives on less than $2 a day’’ and is ranked in the list of the uncleanness countries in the world.

I wish that India, instead of devising devastating designs for destabilizing Pakistan and CPEC and infighting terrorism in Kashmir, had spent some amount of money for developing the land, its people had not been spitting on the face of brutal Modi but, quite tragically, the barbaric and bestial mind has not that capacity to think for the goodness of the mankind.

TUASEEN AHMAD KHAN

LAHORE