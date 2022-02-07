NATIONAL

Punjab allows military deployment for Lahore leg of HBL PSL

By Staff Report
Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet Monday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and paramilitary Rangers during the upcoming Lahore leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The deployment has been approved to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident amid the games.

The second phase of the league will kick off on February 10 when Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium.

Moreover, the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan for the next phase.

11 deputy superintendents of police, 90 inspectors and over 700 wardens will be stationed along teams’ designated and alternate routes.

Lahore traffic police also conducted a drill for the security of the matches.

Staff Report

