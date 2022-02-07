Punjab allows military deployment for Lahore leg of HBL PSL

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet Monday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and paramilitary Rangers during the upcoming Lahore leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The deployment has been approved to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident amid the games.

The second phase of the league will kick off on February 10 when Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium.

Moreover, the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan for the next phase.

11 deputy superintendents of police, 90 inspectors and over 700 wardens will be stationed along teams’ designated and alternate routes.

Lahore traffic police also conducted a drill for the security of the matches.