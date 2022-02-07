NATIONAL

Saudi minister arrives in Islamabad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit on Monday.

Accompanied by a six-member delegation, Saud was received by his Pakistan counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed at Nur Khan air base. Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

Saudi is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Ahmed.

A meeting between the two ministers and their delegations would be held at the Ministry of Interior.

The Saudi minister would also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi and other key government and security officials.

Regional matters and the release of Pakistan prisoners languishing in Saudi prisons would come under discussion during the meeting.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

