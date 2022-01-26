NATIONAL

Construction work on western route of CPEC progressing gradually: Murad Saeed

Says 3800 kilometers of highways are being constructed in Balochistan, Sindh

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed said that work on Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project is progressing gradually.

Addressing the members of Senate, Murad Saeed said that 3800 kilometers of highways are being constructed in Balochistan and Sindh which is unprecedented.

he said that promises were made to the people of Balochistan during the last two to three decades, but they couldn’t be realized.

He said that the PTI government has planned to dualise Karachi-Quetta-Chaman National Highway. One section is in the feasibility stage while the other section is in the design stage, he added.

“The tender for the first section (330 km) of this highway has also been awarded and next month the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan will visit Balochistan to perform groundbreaking of first section,” he added.

“If we compare this with the last 15 years, the construction of 1100 km of roads was promised and the plan was announced, but it was not implemented,” he asserted.

“As opposition, we used to raise our voice to the development of backward areas from Gilgit to Chitral, Chitral to Dir, Dir to Peshawar, Peshawar to DI Khan, DI Khan to Zhob, and Zhob to Kuchlak.  But unfortunately they were not made part of the CPEC,” he said.

“When Imran Khan’s government came into power, development packages were given for deprived areas of South Punjab, South Balochistan and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

“And moving ahead, work on Zhob-Kuchlak road has been started. Work on Khuzdar-Basima highway was being carried out and construction of this highway would be completed in next three months”.

He said whenever PTI government mentions Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans, whether it is the Ehsas program,  successful youth program or the Health Card program, we hear the same thing in reply that we have built roads.

“In the last five years, the previous government planned only 2000 km of roads in Pakistan while the present government is currently constructing 3800 KMs of roads in Sindh and Balochistan,” he added.

“At present, 7889 km of roads have been planned in all of Pakistan. And on completion of three years of the present government, we have completed 2032 kilometer roads. Whereas the previous government built only 716 KMs of roads in that period,” he added.

He said that PTI government is doing more than the last three governments.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has worked for the development of the deprived areas. He did not think of votes for formation of government but of building and developing the next generation,” he concluded.

 

Previous articleSeveral injured as police baton charge MQM-P workers in Karachi
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Several injured as police baton charge MQM-P workers in Karachi

Several people were injured and many others were arrested in Karachi on Wednesday after the police fired tear gas and baton charged the Muttahida...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan, Gen Bajwa discuss key issues, China visit

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday at the PM Office. During the meeting,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jahangir Tareen neither left PTI nor part of anti-govt campaign: Punjab Governor

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said Jahangir Tareen hasn’t left PTI nor his part of any anti-government campaign. Addressing a conference at Circuit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as accountability adviser

The government has appointed the ex director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Special Assistant to the Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi cop allegedly involved in rape of 18-year-old girl surrenders before police

A Karachi cop allegedly involved in the rape of an 18-year-old girl surrendered before the police on Wednesday. A spokesperson of Sindh police said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani student bags position in NYT’s narrative writing competition

LAHORE: New York Times invited students from 11 to 19 years to tell them short, powerful stories about a meaningful life experience for their Personal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as accountability adviser

The government has appointed the ex director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Special Assistant to the Prime...

Karachi cop allegedly involved in rape of 18-year-old girl surrenders before police

Pakistani student bags position in NYT’s narrative writing competition

‘Shahrukh Jatoi’s case is not an act of terrorism’ says lawyer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.