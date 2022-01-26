NATIONAL

Lahore police arrest prime suspect in journalist murder case

By News Desk

Lahore police on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect involved in the murder of journalist Husnain Shah, who was shot dead outside the Lahore Press Club earlier this week.

According to reports, the journalist was killed because of a financial dispute with a jeweller in the provincial capital.

On Wednesday, the police conducted a raid at a car showroom on Jail Road and arrested Amir Butt, who is the proprietor of Gold Asia Jewelers.

The police said the investigation is underway.

Earlier, the police had arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the journalist.

The police had revealed that the accused are being interrogated.

Hasnain was sitting in his car outside the press club when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, had intercepted and shot at him, killing him on the spot.

Hasnain was a crime reporter for a private news channel and also a member of Lahore’s press club.

News Desk

