Several injured as police baton charge MQM-P workers in Karachi

By News Desk

Several people were injured and many others were arrested in Karachi on Wednesday after the police fired tear gas and baton charged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers, protesting against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021, to disperse them outside the CM House.

According to reports, MQM-P MNA Kishwar Zahra and many other members of provincial and national assemblies got injured during the clash with police while 10 party workers were detained by the policemen from the protest venue.

The shelling began after negotiations to persuade the protesters to leave the area failed. The workers broke through the police barriers and chanted slogans when police officials tried to stop them.

Earlier, thousands of commuters were stuck on the city’s main road – Sharae Faisal – after the party workers blocked both sides of the road. However, the destination was later changed by party leaders and the protesters reached the CM House.

Former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the workers were there to record protest against the local government law, adding that a large number of workers participated in the protest.

The party also announced to hold an emergency press conference soon.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said that “pro-democratic forces” are being punished for protesting against the local government bill.

He questioned why the police do not use such tactics on criminal elements, adding that the PPP government is using the force for “political hooliganism”.

He said “Governor’s rule” is the only option left against the behaviour of Sindh government.

MQM-P and other opposition parties had condemned the act as a “black law” because it takes power from local government representatives and hands it to the provincial government.

News Desk

