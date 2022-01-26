PM Khan, Gen Bajwa discuss key issues, China visit

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday at the PM Office.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army was discussed, the Prime Minister’s Office said on its official Twitter account.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s House was attended by the Army chief and the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Besides the military leadership, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to leave for an important visit to China. Pakistan and China are likely to sign some critical agreements and MoUs during the visit.

The visit would be followed up by two major events. Pakistan is going to host international delegates at its National Day on March 23.

A high profile military parade would be a part of the National Day celebrations where China’s J-10C aircraft would also feature.

According to sources, the meeting discussed security situation in the region and also discussed the upcoming visit of the premier to China.