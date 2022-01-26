Jahangir Tareen neither left PTI nor part of anti-govt campaign: Punjab Governor

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said Jahangir Tareen hasn’t left PTI nor his part of any anti-government campaign.

Addressing a conference at Circuit House Multan after the inauguration of more than 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority worth Rs 60 million, Governor Sarwar said that nobody can or will oust Prime Minister. He said that the government will complete its constitutional term.

Provincial Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, PTI MPA Javaid Akhtar Ansari and others were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the first phase of local government elections will begin formally from May 15th as promised. Some people within the party may differ in their views but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan they are all on the same page, he added.

Responding to the questions of journalists during the conference, Sarwar said that they have been listening to the long march of the opposition parties for a long time but the opposition parties are not on one page, so there is no danger to the government from any protest or march of the opposition.

Governor Punjab said that the incumbent government does not want to clash with the opposition on any issues but we have always invited the opposition to negotiate on national issues but the opposition is not ready to talk to the government.

Opposition parties are asked to talk to the government on national issues, instead of engaging in politics of confrontation and anarchy as all political parties have a responsibility to play their part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

In response to the question of making South Punjab a separate province, Chaudhry Sarwar said that from day one, he has been in favor of making South Punjab a separate province.

“Even today I think that South Punjab should be a separate province. I want to make South Punjab a separate province but everyone knows that legislation is needed in the parliament to make South Punjab a separate province. The opposition is not ready to go along with the government on this issue,” he added.

He said that as far as Jahangir Khan Tareen is concerned, he is still a part of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Despite his differences, he did not become part of any campaign against the government.

He said that more than 300 projects of water of Aab-e-Pak Authority are being completed in South Punjab and today we have also inaugurated 20 more projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of the entire province including South Punjab.

The promise will be fulfilled and clean drinking water will be provided to 15 million people of Punjab by the end of March, he added.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while addressing the convocation of MNS Agricultural University said that we have brought transparency and merit in the universities and the university is being cleansed from political interference.

All the vice-chancellors have been appointed on merit and the universities of Punjab are being included among the best universities in the world, he added.