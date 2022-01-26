NATIONAL

Jahangir Tareen neither left PTI nor part of anti-govt campaign: Punjab Governor

Says nobody can or will oust PM Imran Khan

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said Jahangir Tareen hasn’t left PTI nor his part of any anti-government campaign.

Addressing a conference at Circuit House Multan after the inauguration of more than 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority worth Rs 60 million, Governor Sarwar said that nobody can or will oust Prime Minister. He said that the government will complete its constitutional term.

Provincial Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, PTI MPA Javaid Akhtar Ansari and others were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the first phase of local government elections will begin formally from May 15th as promised. Some people within the party may differ in their views but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan they are all on the same page, he added.

Responding to the questions of journalists during the conference, Sarwar said that they have been listening to the long march of the opposition parties for a long time but the opposition parties are not on one page, so there is no danger to the government from any protest or march of the opposition.

Governor Punjab said that the incumbent government does not want to clash with the opposition on any issues but we have always invited the opposition to negotiate on national issues but the opposition is not ready to talk to the government.

Opposition parties are asked to talk to the government on national issues, instead of engaging in politics of confrontation and anarchy as all political parties have a responsibility to play their part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

In response to the question of making South Punjab a separate province, Chaudhry Sarwar said that from day one, he has been in favor of making South Punjab a separate province.

“Even today I think that South Punjab should be a separate province. I want to make South Punjab a separate province but everyone knows that legislation is needed in the parliament to make South Punjab a separate province. The opposition is not ready to go along with the government on this issue,” he added.

He said that as far as Jahangir Khan Tareen is concerned, he is still a part of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Despite his differences, he did not become part of any campaign against the government.

He said that more than 300 projects of water of Aab-e-Pak Authority are being completed in South Punjab and today we have also inaugurated 20 more projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of the entire province including South Punjab.

The promise will be fulfilled and clean drinking water will be provided to 15 million people of Punjab by the end of March, he added.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while addressing the convocation of MNS Agricultural University said that we have brought transparency and merit in the universities and the university is being cleansed from political interference.

All the vice-chancellors have been appointed on merit and the universities of Punjab are being included among the best universities in the world, he added.

Previous articleFormer DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as accountability adviser
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as accountability adviser

The government has appointed the ex director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Special Assistant to the Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi cop allegedly involved in rape of 18-year-old girl surrenders before police

A Karachi cop allegedly involved in the rape of an 18-year-old girl surrendered before the police on Wednesday. A spokesperson of Sindh police said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani student bags position in NYT’s narrative writing competition

LAHORE: New York Times invited students from 11 to 19 years to tell them short, powerful stories about a meaningful life experience for their Personal...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Shahrukh Jatoi’s case is not an act of terrorism’ says lawyer

Shahrukh Jatoi's defence lawyer on Wednesday stated that the case against murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi and other co-convicts do not come under the purview...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four Pakistani students qualify for Asian Championship 2022 to be held in Phuket, Thailand

LAHORE: After a tough round of Regional Finals, four Pakistani students have qualified for the Asian Championship 2022 which will be held in Phuket, Thailand. International...
Read more
NATIONAL

Green Line BRT gains popularity in Karachi

Karachi's first mass transit system, the Green Line BRT has been greeting hordes of citizens following inauguration earlier this month. The BRT is witnessing an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

‘Shahrukh Jatoi’s case is not an act of terrorism’ says lawyer

Shahrukh Jatoi's defence lawyer on Wednesday stated that the case against murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi and other co-convicts do not come under the purview...

Four Pakistani students qualify for Asian Championship 2022 to be held in Phuket, Thailand

Green Line BRT gains popularity in Karachi

PM launches universal healthcare scheme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.