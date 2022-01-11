NATIONAL

Shehbaz slams govt’s economic performance in NA, says ‘PTI has drowned the country’s economy’

By News Desk

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif slammed the government’s economic performance in NA, while claiming that the country’s economy was being pawned away for $1 billion

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Shehbaz traded barbs on Tuesday. While Shehbaz criticized the economic performance of the government, Umar slammed the PML-N for leaving the country’s economy in dire straits.

The exchange took place on the floor of the NA as the House began a debate on the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, generally known as the mini-budget.

It is pertinent to note that the bill is one of the requirements Pakistan has to meet under the programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July 2019. If passed, the legislation will pave the way for the disbursement of a $1bn tranche.

As the matter was taken up for debate in the NA, Shehbaz questioned how it was possible for the country to be an atomic power on one hand and be holding a begging bowl in the other by stating that “the finance minister had said that Imran Khan would stand up to the IMF […] he had said that a mini-budget would not be introduced and that there would be a tax-free budget. But seven months later, what has happened?”

Assailing the government, the PML-N president said that the ruling PTI had drowned the country’s economy and was also endangering its security.

He further said that the PTI government only excelled in making U-turns. He said that taxes worth Rs350 billion were being imposed on the people who were already facing inflation and unemployment.

Shehbaz warned that the opposition would protest in the house and “on the roads” if the government tried to bulldoze such a bill. “They are selling out Pakistan’s economy and freedom for $1bn.”

He called on the government to withdraw the controversial finance bill. “We have our political differences … but bring another bill and we will support that.”

He further said that the PTI used to claim that it couldn’t see any poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, their recent defeat in the local government elections must have opened their eyes, he said.

He went on to state that a nation that was habitual of begging could never progress. “Handouts, aid and dole outs will never be able to strengthen a society and make it stand on its own two feet … for that you have to work hard.”

He further accused the government of ignoring the opposition’s input due to “ego”. “They consider themselves Einstein.”

Shehbaz went on to state that the country’s citizens don’t have money to pay their children’s school fees, but the ruling party was oblivious to the issues being faced by the middle-class.

“The day is not far where a horde of people, frustrated due to poverty, unemployment and inflation, will descend and sweep away the country’s most inefficient and corrupt government.”

Responding to Shehbaz’s criticism, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the leader of the opposition began his tirade by saying that the nation was being enslaved to the IMF.

“Probably the news hasn’t reached him yet that his government sealed deals with the IMF four times,” he said.

The minister further said that Shehbaz should also recall the situation at the end of the PML-N’s tenure.

“I was standing in this same hall. Those were the early days of 2018,” he said, adding that PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the finance minister at the time.

“In this hall, I had said that the economy was drowning, that the Titanic was about to hit an iceberg. And Miftah Ismail had agreed,” Umar said.

“These were the streams of milk and honey that they left behind,” he said.

The minister further said that the opposition had advised that work be initiated on a charter of economy and “it be signed by all”.

But when PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister, the government never signed a charter of economy with the opposition, he said.

“Still, we may sit and talk with them (the opposition),” he continued. “But what will we learn from them? How to launder money through TTs (telegraphic transfers)? How to recover billions of rupees from the accounts of employees whose salaries are Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 per month? Or how Pakistan’s prime minister invites disrepute from across the world after Panama Papers [leaks]?”

Umar went on to add that the opposition leader had criticised the government over “choice of words”.

“(Shehbaz) said that PM Imran calling political leaders robbers had destroyed politics in Pakistan,” he said, recalling that PML-N leaders, including Nawaz, had used inappropriate words for former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in the past.

He further mentioned that a leaked audio clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed wherein inappropriate language was used for journalists.

Umar went on to add that Shehbaz had claimed that his party was ready to support the government on bills pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Just to remind him and the nation, the FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list during the PML-N’s tenure,” he said. “And, I challenge them on this floor … they had opposed the bills.”

Umar concluded his speech by comparing economic data from the PML-N’s tenure with that of the PTI government, saying that the country’s economic growth year this year would surpass the estimated target.

Previous articleChinese embassy distributes flood relief goods among affected Gwadar families
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chinese embassy distributes flood relief goods among affected Gwadar families

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy, together with the Chinese enterprises, took prompt action on reports of massive floods in in Gwadar and distributed edible items to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad couple harassment case: Victim refuses to pursue case

The female victim in the Islamabad couple harassment case retracted her statement against the accused and informed the trial court that she did not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as CJP on Feb 2

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as the Chief Justice of Pakistan on February 2 following the retirement of incumbent CJP Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari says ‘PPP’s chances of becoming a part of PDM are slim’

Ex-president and co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stated that the chances of the PPP becoming a part...
Read more
NATIONAL

HEC announces foreign scholarship for students across Pakistan, AJK

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme (2022-23) for students across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It is pertinent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dr Yasmin Rashid announces to donate organs after death

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday announced to donate her organs after death while recalling that saving a life is like...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Zardari says ‘PPP’s chances of becoming a part of PDM are...

Ex-president and co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stated that the chances of the PPP becoming a part...

HEC announces foreign scholarship for students across Pakistan, AJK

HBL PSL 2022 tickets go up for sale online

PCB chairman to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.