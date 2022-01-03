NATIONAL

ECP hears foreign funding case

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday resumed hearing in the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following a long hiatus.

The decision was taken by the agency after reviewing the report of the scrutiny committee.

In this context, notices have been served on the respondents to ensure their appearance before the bench.

News reports quoting sources privy to the development said the report of the scrutiny committee will be presented to the respondents during the hearing.

It merits a mention the case has been pending before the agency since 2014.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, while speaking to the journalists, confirmed the report of the scrutiny committee had been received by the bench.

“The sealed report forwarded by the committee is on my table, but I haven’t read it yet.”

Raja said the agency’s officials will review the report in the coming session to decide on the next strategy.

INP

