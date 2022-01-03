NATIONAL

Pakistan joins UN push for Covid-19 vaccine equity

By Staff Report

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram was among the first diplomats to join a coronavirus vaccine equity campaign initiated by General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid at the beginning of the New Year.

“The only hope for a sustainable and swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is to ensure equitable access to vaccines for everyone, everywhere,” the 193-member body’s president said while launching the campaign titled “New Year’s Resolution for Vaccine Equity”.

“Towards this end, we must join hands and resolve to work together,” Shahid said. “Let us redouble our efforts during 2022 to ensure vaccine equity in the world.”

A press release from Pakistan’s mission to the world body said Ambassador Akram joined the campaign and expressed his support for the cause, reiterating that a sustainable and swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic can only be ensured through equitable access to vaccines for everyone and everywhere.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe,” the ambassador said.

Staff Report

