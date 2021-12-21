NATIONAL

Alvi expresses grieve over Shamsi’s death

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of renowned haematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi who died on Tuesday. a week after suffering brain haemorrhage.

Shamsi, 60, was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi last week, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said.

He said Shamsi experienced partial paralysis and was operated on but his condition did not stabilise. He was put on a ventilator a few days ago and died at 7:20 am today.

Alvi prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, said a news statement from his office.

The president said Shamsi had rendered valuable services in health and medical research sectors.

Shamsi introduced bone-marrow transplant in Pakistan in 1996, going on to perform 650 of them and also wrote over 100 research articles.

During the first wave of coronavirus, he came up with the idea of treating Covid-19 patients using the plasma of those who recovered from the viral infection.

In 2016, the Dow Graduates Association of North America honoured him with a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his services.

Staff Report

