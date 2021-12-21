NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 270 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
In this photo taken on May 20, 2019, an Afghan schoolgirl walks to school along a wall painted with handprints on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 270 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,291,737, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another four people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,882, according to the NCOC, adding that 743 are in critical condition.

During the period, 297 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,253,298, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 479,481 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 444,267 cases.

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced on Monday to lower the age limit for the Covid-19 booster dose in the country to people of 30 years from the previous 50-year-old age bar.

Staff Report

