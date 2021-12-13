NATIONAL

CPEC, Gwadar Port to help create more employment opportunities for Balochistan youth; says President Alvi

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that the completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the development of Gwadar Port would help create more employment opportunities as well as bring prosperity to the province of Balochistan.

Speaking during an interactive session with the students and faculty members of Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Dr Alvi said that students of Balochistan had great potential and capable to change the destiny of the country by equipping themselves with the latest knowledge and information technology skills.

He urged them to focus on their studies and play their role for the development of the country. He said that the government was focusing on the socio-economic development of the province which had, unfortunately, been neglected in the past.

Dr. Arif Alvi underscored that priority was being given to the development of the education sector as it played an instrumental role in the socio-economic uplift of the country.

The President also appreciated the government of Balochistan over its initiative of establishing residential colleges in areas such as Khuzdar and Loralai, and expressed the hope that these institutions would play a major role in the educational development of the province.

Later, while chairing a meeting of the senate of National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need to focus on the skill-development of youth and produce manpower in line with the requirements of the market. He urged the universities to increase the number of skilled graduates in order to fulfill the rising demand of the market.

Vice-Chancellor NSU, Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, updated the meeting about the role of the university in providing skills in various fields. He also apprised the meeting about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the 2nd Senate meeting of NSU.

The meeting was informed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan had granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to NSU to start classes in Electrical Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Information Engineering Technology, Medical Lab Technology, and Mathematics. The meeting also approved the minutes of the 2nd meeting of Senate of NSU held on October 20, 2021.

Previous articleSaqlain Mushtaq says hoisting national flag during practice sessions motivates team to perform better
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

RED: Large-scale vaccination campaign

Exercise, rest, peace of mind and timely treatment are extremely helpful in living a healthy life. Health is indeed a great gift from Allah...
Read more
NATIONAL

Western media failed to give due credit to Pakistan during Afghan war, says PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday blamed the western media for its failure to give due credit to Pakistan during the Afghan war. Speaking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh LG bill will empower local bodies politically, financially: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 will empower the local bodies politically...
Read more
NATIONAL

South Korea donates US$ 2.5 million to assist Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The Government of the Republic of Korea Monday cumulatively donated US$ 2.5 million to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan denounces India’s ‘false bravado’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday said Indian Defence Minister’s chest-thumping and war-mongering is nothing but further evidence of India’s 'irresponsible behavior and its relentless belligerence' towards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children face 14pc mortality risk after catching Covid-19: study

KARACHI: Children across Pakistan face over 14 pecent mortality risk after contracting the coronavirus, a recent study has revealed. The study, titled Severe Covid-19 in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

RED: Large-scale vaccination campaign

Exercise, rest, peace of mind and timely treatment are extremely helpful in living a healthy life. Health is indeed a great gift from Allah...

Xi, Putin to meet via video link on Wednesday

No democracy system applicable to all countries: joint statement

Western media failed to give due credit to Pakistan during Afghan war, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.