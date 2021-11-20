NATIONAL

SC terms depriving women of right of inheritance abominable

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a written order on the inheritance of women in the country. The top court termed depriving women of the shariah right of their inheritance ‘an abominable act’.

“It has become common to deprive women of the inheritance specified by the shariah, which is a violation of commandment of Allah (SWT),” reads the judgement.

Deprivation of inheritance through different tactics and fraud hurt female members, the SC said adding that everyday male heirs strip female heirs of their right. Justice Qazi Faez Isa authored the judgement on women inheritance.

In September, the apex court had ruled that women must claim their inheritance within their lifetime otherwise their children would not be able to claim any of their assets. The court had said that the law protected women’s right to inheritance.

The court had announced while hearing a case filed by children of two women, after their mothers’ departure, seeking share in properties of their maternal grandfather. The women had never claimed their right in the inheritance during their lifetime. A civil court had decided the matter in the children’s favour, however, the Peshawar High Court had annulled the court verdict. The SC had also upheld the PHC’s decision.

Staff Report

