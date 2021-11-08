Women urged to self-examine for breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday urged women nationwide to check regularly for potential signs of breast cancer and adopt what she subbed as a “five-minute a month” routine for the purpose.

Speaking at a breast cancer awareness event, Alvi said women who do not look for changes in their breasts should get in the habit of examining them, as early detection of lumps and other symptoms could save their life.

Alvi said reserving a mere five minutes in an entire month was crucial for a woman to detect any abnormality in the body, followed by immediate medical assistance.

A lump is the most common change that may suggest a cancer. But other symptoms include nipple discharge, dimpling or puckering of the skin of the breast, the breast looking red or inflamed, and swelling in the upper chest or armpit.

Women should make checking their breasts a part of their routine, for example when they are in the shower or when putting on moisturiser, said Manveet Basra, the head of a UK-based public health and wellbeing organisation. The examination should include all of the breast, armpits and as far up as the collarbone, she added.

Expressing concern over the 40,000 deaths a year due to the disease, Alvi said it was time for the women to realise the gravity of the disease and be concerned about their health.

She also emphasised adopting a healthy lifestyle including a balanced diet and physical exercise to prevent breast cancer.

The first lady called on the women to spread the message to at least 10 other women around them.

She also lauded the government’s measure to involve nurses and lady health workers in raising awareness on the issue and mentioned the immense support rendered by civil and military departments, welfare organisations, media, and educational institutions in this regard.

Bakhtiyar Kadrov, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Islamabad, said Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer instances in Asia which needed urgent redress.

He commended the efforts of Alvi in educating the women on breast cancer and the government’s initiative of universal health coverage for the nation.