Intizar murder case: ATC gives death sentence to 2 cops for Intizar’s planned killing

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi gave death sentence to two police officials for murdering Intizar in a “planned encounter” in 2018.

The ATC judge found police constables Bilal Rasheed and Mohammad Daniyal, and now DIG Muqaddas Haider, guilty of killing 19-year-old Intizar by shooting him to death.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to six other ACLC officials, including then-station house officer Tariq Mehmood, former inspectors Tariq Raheem and Azhar Ahsan, then-head constable Shahid Usman and ex-constables Ghulam Abbas and Fawad Khan.

The deceased teenager’s father stated that “I am satisfied that the murderers of my son have been awarded the death sentence. It has been proved that both the accused shot dead my son,” Ishtiaq Ahmed, the victim’s father, told Dawn.com after hearing the order pronounced by the ATC-VII judge, who conducted the trial at the judicial complex inside the central prison.

“But justice will be fully served when the sentences awarded to the accused are executed,” he added.

Earlier in 2018, Intizar was travelling in his car with a friend, Madiha Kayani, on January 13, 2018, when policemen in plain clothes chased his car and shot him dead in DHA after he failed to stop the vehicle upon the cops’ direction. Kayani had managed to escape the scene unscathed in a rickshaw.

Intizar’s killing was initially termed an act of targeted killing by police but after a few days, it transpired that ACLC officials were involved in it.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, at the Darakhshan police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.