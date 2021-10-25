NATIONAL

PM accepts Jamshed Cheema’s resignation as SAPM on food security

By News Desk

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s resignation as special assistant to the PM on food security has been accepted PM Imran Khan on Monday.

The PM had approved the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the SAPM on food security on April 19, earlier this year.

The reason for Cheema’s resignation is because he is gearing up to contest for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, which will take place on December 5.

The former SAPM submitted his nomination papers today.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, 73, had passed away earlier this month.

