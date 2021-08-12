Opinion

Understanding too late

PM must take account of pressures the USA can bring

By Editorial
0
0

Talking to a group of foreign journalists, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the USA apparently only wants it to help it resolve its problem in withdrawing from Afghanistan. It seems he has not considered either the nature of the Pak-US relationship or the ways in which pressure can be placed on Pakistan. The relationship has always been transactional. The first four decades were consumed in the Cold War, culminating in Pakistan’s support, along with the USA of the Mujahideen in their resistance to the USSR. Pakistani help to the USA in its invasion of Afghanistan was also there. Mr Khan also overestimated the impact he had had on US President Trump, and failed to prevent the tilt towards India he now decries.

Mr Khan should remember that the USA has considerable leverage over Pakistan because of its economic vulnerability. It depends on US goodwill both at the IMF and in FATF. Not only does the USA extract a political cost, but the IMF is a Washington-consensus institution, which only offers aid programme like its Extended Fund Facility to countries the USA approves of. It may be that the USA has developed ties with the USA, but that is because of its commonalties with it, which throw into sharper relief its differences with Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

Mr Khan should not hope for improved relations with the USA so long as his government continues to persecute its opposition and crack down on the press, while remaining such a firm friend with China. If Mr Khan wishes to maintain a normal relationship with the USA, not only must it ensure more protection of fundamental rights and end the interference of extraneous institutions in governance, but it must improve its economy to the points where economic pressure can no longer be applied on it. It is pointless to blame the USA for problems in the relationship which have been made by Pakistan, or which have flowed from its past actions. An honest recognition that the USA has merely followed its national interests, just as much as Pakistan has, would be more useful than aunty protestations over behaviour, which again is the result of following its national interest.

Previous articleEU ambassadors promise to improve bilateral ties with Pakistan
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PM reiterates commitment to protect minorities’ rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State’s commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority...
Read more
Letters

Unemployment 

The ratio of jobs versus the graduates who are annually completing their particular degrees, are not maintaining an equilibrium function in the country for...
Read more
Letters

International youth day

Sir: Youth play the most effective role in strengthening any country. It is to them that a nation builds up or demount. Looking forward...
Read more
Letters

Why Covid-9 only?

There is no denying that our country Pakistan is in the grave of several different problems like hunger, poverty, unemployment and many more. These...
Read more
Comment

From vote to note

No one wants to talk about the 1970 elections as it shattered many myths and also resulted in the break-up of the Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan,...
Read more
Comment

Violence against women and the crooked system

Georgetown Institute’s Women, Peace, and Security index ranks Pakistan 164 out of 167 countries for the year 2019 and it is among five countries...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

CITY

Shehryar urges youth to become flagbearers of Clean Green Pakistan drive

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday urged young people to become the flagbearers of Clean Green Pakistan drive. Addressing the students...

3 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Pindi’s Wah Cantt area: report

Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in India

Sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates continues

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.