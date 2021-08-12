EU ambassadors promise to improve bilateral ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors from Germany, Italy and Holland on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, wherein they promised to play their part in improving bilateral ties with Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, matters pertaining to bilateral interests and security situations came under discussion during the meeting.

“His Excellency Mr. Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck – Ambassador of Germany, Mr. Andreas Ferrarese – Ambassador of Italy, Mr. Willem Wouter Plomp – Ambassador of Netherlands & Mr. Yves Manville, Acting Ambassador of France called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today,” said the ISPR.

“COAS also said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the communique added.

The French Ambassador reiterated the need to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The situation in Afghanistan and cooperation with the European Union were also discussed.

On the occasion, the COAS said that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan and Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan has no favourites in the Afghan conflict, adding that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the European Union.

The ambassadors appreciated Pakistan s role in promoting peace in the region.