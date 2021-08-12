RAW, NDS behind Dasu bus attack: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that Dasu terrorist attack was a handiwork of Indian and Afghan intelligence aimed at targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In the terrorist attack in Dasu on 14 July 2021, nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis lost their lives. One more Chinese national succumbed to his injuries later. The two sides have condemned this attack in the strongest possible terms.

“Afghan territory was used for the entire planning of the Dasu attack. The attack appeared to be jointly orchestrated by the Afghan NDS and the Indian intelligence agency, RAW. We have traced and arrested all the facilitators and handlers involved in the terrorist attack,” the FM said in a special media briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi said that it was a blind case that has now been resolved by Pakistani institutions. He added that the Chinese government also is satisfied with the investigation of the case.

Qureshi stated that the investigation had revealed that the original target of the terrorists was the Diamer Bhasha Dam project but the perpetrators had failed to reach the real target. Hence, they targeted the Dasu Dam project.

He said the vehicle used in the Dasu incident has been traced and it was smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan. He said all the CCTV cameras installed along the 1400 km route were also inspected for the investigation of the attack and China was also informed about the investigation from time to time.

“We are further improving the security of CPEC projects. After the Dasu attack, our strategy and security protocols have also been reviewed,” he asserted.

Qureshi said that apart from the evidence found at the attack site, more than a thousand workers working on the project were also included in the investigation process.

He said that the perpetrators of the attack were those who were afraid of Pak-China friendship and CPEC projects.

“The terrorists failed in their objective because after the incident, Pakistan and China jointly expressed their commitment to work together to counter this cowardly act,” he added.

Foreign Minister said that the CPEC would be completed on time and Pakistan-China relations would not fall prey to any conspiracy.

He said that as committed at the outset, the Pakistan authorities have conducted thorough investigations of the incident and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage. Sharing the details of the investigations, an official at MoFA told Pakistan Today that the network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by the Research and Analysis Wing-National Directorate of Security nexus in Afghanistan.

“The Swat chapter of TTP executed the terrorist attack on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies. The planning for the terrorist attack was made in Afghanistan, with the provision of material support as well,” the official said.

The official added that the vehicle used in the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

“The suicide bomber, Khalid aka Sheikh, was trained in Afghanistan and brought to Pakistan to carry out the attack. Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan. An [Mutual Legal Assistance] request is being made to the Afghanistan Government. Further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in this cowardly attack,” the official added.

The official said that the government of Pakistan reiterates its strong commitment to apprehend all those responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

“We would not allow any hostile force to undermine the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying, while commenting on the progress in the investigation, said: “The Pakistani side’s investigation into the terrorist attack has seen major progress within a short period of time. China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan’s active efforts.