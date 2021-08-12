Shehryar urges youth to become flagbearers of Clean Green Pakistan drive

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday urged young people to become the flagbearers of Clean Green Pakistan drive.

Addressing the students and youth at the Clean Green Pakistan movement launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Air University at Pir Sohawa, Shehryar Afridi urged the youth to actively participate in the Clean Green Pakistan movement.

He also has planted a sapling to kick off the Tree Plantation Drive at Margalla hills which was attended by a large number of university students, faculty staff and management team members.

Along with Afridi, Environment Director General Irfan Ahmed Niazi, Assistant Commissioners Awaid Bhatti and Rana Musa, and Air University Vice-Chancellor Air Marshal Javed Ahmed (r) and other dignitaries were also present to support the campaign.

As the chief guest, Shehryar Khan Afridi, while interacting with volunteers, expressed that tree plantation is an ongoing charity and every person must play their due part to ensure a clean and green Pakistan for the betterment of the next generation. According to him, youth is the real force to move the country towards peace and prosperity.

Under the AU Plantation Drive 2021, more than 10,000 seed balls were thrown near Talhar village at Margalla hills. The volunteers also brought various saplings including Sukhchain, Kachinar, Cheer, Wyeeping Willow and Amrood. This was in addition to 2000 plants being planted by students, staff and faculty members at various locations in Islamabad.

Air University is committed to following the PM’s vision and has already planted 35,000 trees this month in its campuses, including Kamra, Multan and South campus.

Earlier, the volunteers of Air University Shaoor Society, with the collaboration of civil society and industry partners, had also achieved a target of collecting 17,000 seeds from waste in addition to organizing plantation drives for school children in the twin cities.