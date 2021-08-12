NATIONAL

3 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Pindi’s Wah Cantt area: report

By News Desk

An explosion in the vicinity of a factory in Pindi’s Wah Cantt area led to the death of three of the factory’s employees as well as two others being injured, reports stated.

The Inter-Services Public Relations office said on Thursday that this was an”accidental explosion” in one of Pakistan Ordnance Factory’s plants in Rawalpindi.

The ISPR statement informed that the site was cleared and the situation was controlled by the POF’s technical emergency response team. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The area has been cordoned off as well.

Moreover, it was reported that the windows of nearby shops and houses shattered due to the explosion. Many people came out of their houses in fear.

Rescue services, fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories is the largest defence industrial complex in the country and works under the Ministry of Defence Production. It produces conventional arms and ammunition.

The POF Board’s headquarters is at Wah Cantt.

News Desk

