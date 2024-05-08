PTI terms May 9 incident a ‘conspiracy to target Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent rejoinder to critics targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for planning and executing the May 9, 2023, riots, the party Secretary General and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has termed the incident “a conspiracy to target PTI founder Imran Khan”.

Ayub, speaking to a seminar related to the protection of the Pakistani Constitution on Wednesday, said that his party has a one-point agenda “which is the supremacy of the Constitution and law” in the country.

He went on to say that the incarcerated PTI founder assured the nation not to make any compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and law. The politico added that the “Constitution also restricts the armed forces not to interfere in political affairs”.

Ayub, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, censured the registration of a plethora of cases against the PTI top leader, saying that former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was booked in an X-ray machine theft case while another party leader faced an old motorcycle theft case besides several cases of murder, abduction and terrorism.

The NA opposition leader also said that they crossed a sea of fire to take forward the former ruling party’s political struggle.

He also alleged that the filing of hundreds of cases against the PTI’s top leadership was part of the “London plan”.

Deposed premier Khan had claimed that the “London plan” was executed to keep him away from national politics via sedition laws for at least 10 years.

Ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit this month, the PTI senior leader said that his party “welcomes its Saudi brethren, as well as encourages foreign investments in the country”.

Speaking at the same event, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that “public movements take pace at a time when martial laws are imposed and the Constitution is suspended”. He alleged that the Constitution was practically eliminated in the country.

He strongly rejected the notion of the Imran-founded party involved in anti-state conspiracies. He added that such allegations against the PTI would be tantamount to misleading the nation.

Gohar also opposed, on behalf of his party, to increase the retirement age of the judges. He said that there was room for constitutional amendments but his party would oppose any move to increase or decrease the retirement age of judges.

A day earlier, the Imran-founded party reiterated its demand to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 violence ahead of the anniversary of the unprecedented violent protests that broke out in the country last year.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests triggered by the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.