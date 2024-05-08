On May 9, govt convenes cabinet meeting, ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

COAS likely to attend ceremony to be held at Jinnah Convention Centre

Special cabinet meeting likely to declare May 9 as ‘Black Day’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to pay tribute to the martyrs on the ‘first anniversary’ of May 9 at a ceremony to be held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a special cabinet meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) to declare the day as a ‘Black Day’.

As per officials, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir is likely to attend the ceremony to be held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad to pay tribute to martyrs.

The Prime Minister will preside over the special ceremony to commemorate the event of May 9 when mobs vandalized memorials of the martyrs of armed forces.

The federal cabinet and parliament members will also participate in the ceremony, along with the families of the martyrs.

On the other hand, a special session of the federal cabinet will also be held on Thursday (tomorrow).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened the special cabinet meeting to declare May 9 as a ‘Black Day’ over vandalism of the military installations, martyrs monuments and public property on this day last year.

The special meeting of the federal cabinet to be presided by PM Shehbaz Sharif will be held in the Parliament House on Thursday.

In the meeting, the sources said the Prime Minister would give a special message to the nation on the May 9 incidents from the forum of the federal cabinet.

The sources said the May 9 incidents will be condemned and solidarity with the martyrs will be expressed in the cabinet meeting.

The sources added that May 9 will be declared a black day while the supremacy of the Parliament and the promotion of democratic attitudes will be emphasised in the meeting.

On Tuesday, IG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif gave a detailed press briefing wherein he stated that the May 9 incident was not the military and is a matter of the entire country.

He emphasized that the culprits and their facilitators should be punished according to the law and the constitution, and investigations should be conducted under the judicial commission.