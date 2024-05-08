ECP to public report of probe into Pindi commissioner’s poll-rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to release the inquiry report on the allegations of rigging in the general elections by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

According to media reports, great progress has been made regarding the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi. The inquiry report will be presented in the commission meeting before making it public.

The Election Commission will strictly follow the recommendations of the inquiry report.

The ECP had established a one-member committee for the investigation which conducted the inquiry under the chairmanship of Member Sindh Nisar Durrani.

According to the Election Commission, the report contains the statements of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs). Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chattha had also submitted a written statement to the committee.

It is pertinent to note that former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali had announced his resignation from the post, alleging serious irregularities in the elections.

Later, the spokesperson of the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa strongly denied the allegations of the former Rawalpindi Commissioner.