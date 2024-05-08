NATIONAL

ECP to public report of probe into Pindi commissioner’s poll-rigging allegations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to release the inquiry report on the allegations of rigging in the general elections by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

According to media reports, great progress has been made regarding the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi. The inquiry report will be presented in the commission meeting before making it public.

The Election Commission will strictly follow the recommendations of the inquiry report.

The ECP had established a one-member committee for the investigation which conducted the inquiry under the chairmanship of Member Sindh Nisar Durrani.

According to the Election Commission, the report contains the statements of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs). Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chattha had also submitted a written statement to the committee.

It is pertinent to note that former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali had announced his resignation from the post, alleging serious irregularities in the elections.

Later, the spokesperson of the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa strongly denied the allegations of the former Rawalpindi Commissioner.

Previous article
On May 9, govt convenes cabinet meeting, ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Imran to Nation’: May 9 false flag operation pre-planned to crush...

Repeats that nation should be told on whose orders he was abducted from IHC, CCTV footage stolen Says CJP, CEC clearly engaged day...

Chinese vice FM, Planning Minister discuss strategic Sino-Pak cooperation

Uzbek FM arrives in Islamabad for two-day official visit

Afghanistan denies allegation of involvement in Bisham attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.