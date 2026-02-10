Photography banned in girls’ colleges

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on photography in government-run girls’ colleges, citing concerns over the misuse of images of female students and teachers.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the Sindh College Education Department said it had received multiple complaints about photographs being taken without consent and later circulated or misused on social media platforms.

The director of the College Education Karachi Region stated that taking or sharing photographs without permission on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital media would be treated as a punishable offence. He said such practices violated existing laws as well as prevailing religious and social norms.

The notification clarified that unauthorised photography was strictly prohibited in all women’s colleges across the province. Any violation, it said, would result in disciplinary action and could also lead to legal proceedings under relevant laws.

The College Education Department has directed principals of all government girls’ colleges to ensure strict implementation of the ban. It further warned that in the event of any violation, the concerned principal and staff would be held responsible and face disciplinary action.