Qatari Minister for Foreign Affairs to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will visit Pakistan today as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In Islamabad, the Minister of State will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and on Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, says an official statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affiars.

Pakistan and Qatar have longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relations characterized by high-level exchanges and visits.