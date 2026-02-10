NATIONAL

Power Minister defends solar net metering changes, Senate defers rooftop solar resolution

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari on Tuesday defended recent regulatory changes to solar net metering, telling the Senate that the proposed measures were regulatory adjustments rather than a departure from Pakistan’s renewable energy policy.

He was responding to a resolution moved by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, which called for protecting rooftop solar users and aligning proposed regulations with national renewable energy goals. After a debate in the upper house, the resolution was deferred for further consideration.

The resolution expressed concern over the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) draft Prosumer Regulations, 2025, warning that the proposed framework could discourage public investment in rooftop solar and slow the country’s transition to renewable energy.

Addressing the concerns, Leghari said revising electricity regulations fell within Nepra’s legal mandate and did not amount to a policy shift. He stressed that existing net-metering contracts had not been changed retrospectively and would remain valid until their expiry.

The minister said Pakistan currently has more than 34 million electricity consumers, while around 466,000 net-metering users generate nearly 7,000 megawatts through rooftop solar systems. He argued that maintaining higher buyback rates for a relatively small segment of consumers could place an added financial burden on the vast majority who do not have access to rooftop solar.

According to Leghari, bringing buyback rates closer to the average cost of electricity generation was essential to ensure equity among consumers. He added that consultations with key stakeholders, including solar associations and business groups, had been held over the past year on the proposed regulatory changes.

The power minister also outlined broader reforms in the energy sector, including reducing reliance on imported fuels, renegotiating selected independent power producer (IPP) contracts and improving the performance of electricity distribution companies. These measures, he said, were aimed at stabilising tariffs and easing financial pressure on consumers.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to clean energy, Leghari said Pakistan had made progress in increasing the share of renewable sources in power generation and remained aligned with its climate and sustainability commitments.

Despite divergent views during the debate, the Senate opted to defer the resolution, leaving the issue open for further discussion.

