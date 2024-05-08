Stoking hate for political advantage

As the general elections unfold in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are resorting to unjust methods to sway Hindu-majority voters. Modi is actively fostering animosity towards Muslims, recently equating the community with “infiltrators” and perpetuating anti-Muslim stereotypes amidst the country’s ongoing general elections. Addressing a crowded rally in the western state of Rajasthan, Modi insinuated that if the opposition, led by the Congress party, were to come to power, it would redistribute the nation’s wealth among those with larger families, seemingly referring to Muslims, whom he had mentioned moments earlier. “Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?” he asked the audience, before alleging that the opposition would even take away mangalsutras— the sacred necklace symbolizing marriage for women— if given the opportunity.

Modi’s recent remarks against Muslims underscore his Hindutva ideology and highlight his willingness to resort to divisive tactics for political gain. It’s evident that lacking tangible achievements to showcase to voters, Modi has turned to spreading hate speech against minorities, particularly Muslims, as a means of rallying support. In developed and civilized nations, political leaders typically campaign based on their track record and accomplishments. However, Modi’s tenure has been marked by a lack of substantial progress, with the situation of the impoverished worsening and India’s international reputation suffering due to involvement in conflicts abroad. In the realm of politics, where ambition often eclipses ideals, the pursuit of power frequently overshadows the importance of governance based on performance.

In Indian culture and tradition, the cow holds a sacred and esteemed status, and is often revered as Gaumata (mother cow). This reverence for the cow is deeply ingrained in Hinduism, where it symbolizes purity, abundance, and divine significance. Nevertheless, the cultural significance of the cow has emerged as a contentious topic in contemporary India, sparking intricate discussions surrounding religion, politics, and social identity.

The debate over Gaumata in India is multi-dimensional, touching upon religious, cultural, economic, and political realms. Central to this discourse is the juxtaposition between the cow’s revered status as a symbol of Hindu heritage and the diverse dynamics of modern Indian society, where the cow also holds economic value, serves as a livelihood for millions, and influences dietary preferences.

A particularly contentious aspect of the Gaumata debate revolves around cow protection, a focal point for Hindu nationalist factions and certain state administrations. Incidents of cow vigilantism, often carried out by self-appointed gau rakshaks (cow protectors), have resulted in instances of violence, coercion, and vigilantism against individuals suspected of involvement in cow slaughter or beef consumption. These occurrences have ignited public outcry and raised apprehensions regarding the rule of law, religious tolerance, and the safety of religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Dalits.

Furthermore, the politicization of the Gaumata issue has escalated tensions, with BJP leveraging cow protection to mobilize support and solidify its electoral base. Laws prohibiting cow slaughter or restricting the sale and consumption of beef in specific regions have faced criticism. The Gaumata controversy intersects with broader discussions on dietary choices, culinary preferences, and individual liberties within India’s diverse and pluralistic society. Despite beef consumption being prohibited or limited in numerous states due to religious and cultural sensitivities, it remains a dietary staple for certain communities, notably Muslims and Dalits.

Efforts to enforce dietary restrictions or oversee food preferences have been met with opposition and critcism, prompting discussions on individual liberties, religious autonomy, and the government’s role in regulating personal choices. Moreover, the economic ramifications of the Gaumata debate are significant, especially in rural regions where cattle husbandry is a traditional occupation and a vital source of income for millions.

Policies aimed at safeguarding cows often yield unintended outcomes, such as the proliferation of stray cattle, presenting challenges for farmers and contributing to disputes over land and resources. Modi and the BJP have utilized the Gaumata issue as a means to target minorities, particularly Muslims, resulting in numerous instances where Muslims have been subjected to beatings and torture by Hindus based solely on suspicions of cow slaughter.

In the annals of Indian history, the Babri Masjid dispute has long been a focal point of contention, encapsulating the intricate dynamics of religion, identity, and governance in a diverse and pluralistic society. At the core of this contentious matter lies the debate over the construction of a Ram temple at the Ayodhya site, revered by Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram, juxtaposed with the historical presence of the Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque demolished in 1992. Amidst fervent calls for resolution and reconciliation, the Modi government’s failure in handling of this long-standing dispute has reignited discussions and sparked controversy, prompting reflections on violations of secularism, justice, and communal harmony.

Central to this endeavour was the Supreme Court’s controversial verdict in November 2019, which sanctioned the construction of a Ram temple while also mandating the allocation of an alternate site for the mosque’s reconstruction. While celebrated as a landmark decision by temple proponents, detractors voiced concerns about its implications for secularism and the integrity of the legal process, questioning the government’s influence over judicial proceedings.

The actions, statements, and track record of Modi and the BJP serve as a wake-up call for the Indian populace, revealing that BJP’s politics has failed to ameliorate the plight of the poor, which has only worsened during their tenure. It is hoped that the Indian electorate will not be misled by their rhetoric again and will reject them. What is needed is for the Indian people to exhibit maturity and repudiate the ideology of Hindutva and the suppression of minorities.

Additionally, the Modi government’s active participation in the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in August 2020 elicited criticism from opposition factions and secular activists, who perceived it as a departure from the principle of state neutrality in religious affairs. The government’s overt endorsement of the temple project compromised the secular fabric of Indian democracy and conveyed a troubling message about the prioritization of Hindu nationalist agendas over the rights of religious minorities.

Moreover, the financing of the Ram temple initiative through public donations and governmental funds has raised inquiries regarding resource allocation and national priorities in a country confronting pressing socio-economic issues. The substantial funds directed towards the project could arguably be allocated more effectively to address challenges such as poverty, healthcare, and education, which impact the lives of millions of Indians irrespective of their religious beliefs.

The controversy surrounding the Modi government’s Ram temple initiative intersects with broader debates concerning secularism, nationalism, and the rights of religious minorities in India. The elevation of Hindu religious symbols and narratives in public discourse and governmental initiatives has marginalized religious minorities and compromised the foundational principles of equality and pluralism enshrined in the Constitution.

India, often touted as the world’s largest democracy, carries a troubling legacy of human rights transgressions. Various segments of society, including minorities, particularly Muslims, journalists, political dissidents, women, and individuals from diverse backgrounds, suffer under the weight of government-sponsored oppression.

The administration led by Prime Minister Modi has been particularly criticized for its heavy-handed tactics, including imposing restrictions on human rights organizations and the media to suppress dissent.

Amnesty International’s 2024 Report sheds light on the egregious human rights violations perpetrated during Modi’s tenure. Actions such as the raids and closure of BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for producing critical documentaries in February 2023, and the passing of the “Digital Media Ethics Code” to quash anti-Modi content on social media in April 2023, underscore the government’s concerted efforts to silence opposition voices and curb freedom of expression.

Instances of targeted harassment and false accusations against journalists, exemplified by the mistreatment of Sabrina Siddiqui from The Wall Street Journal and the defamation of 46 journalists from News Click in 2023, further highlight the precarious state of press freedom in the country.

Moreover, the plight of Indian Muslims, who faced violent persecution and discriminatory policies under Modi’s regime, with over 255 reported cases of violence and the imposition of restrictions on religious attire, serves as a grim reminder of the government’s failure to protect minority rights. The Modi administration’s enactment of controversial legislation, such as the amended Citizenship Amendment Act, which disenfranchised Muslims and triggered unrest, along with the brutal suppression of dissent in regions like Manipur and Delhi, reveals a pattern of authoritarian governance.

In Kashmir, the government’s heavy-handed tactics, including the censorship of online platforms and the demolition of homes, further exacerbate tensions in the region. The sealing of Article 370 by the Supreme Court of India in December 2023, a move that has faced widespread condemnation, further underscores the erosion of democratic norms under the guise of national security. These egregious violations of human rights demonstrate that the Modi government’s claims to uphold democratic principles ring hollow. It is imperative for international bodies to hold such governments accountable for their actions and safeguard the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their beliefs or background.

Among the most egregious forms of violence against minorities in India is the phenomenon of mob lynchings, often fueled by religious or caste-based animosities. Vigilante groups, emboldened by impunity and driven by communal animus, have targeted individuals perceived to be from marginalized communities, notably Muslims and Dalits. These abhorrent acts, carried out purportedly in defence of religious or cultural norms, represent a grave violation of legal principles and human dignity.

The proliferation of hate speech and misinformation, amplified through social media channels and political discourse, has exacerbated tensions and fostered an environment of apprehension and suspicion. Divisive narratives, whether disseminated by extremist factions or mainstream politicians, have deepened communal divides and normalized violence against minorities. The exploitation of religion for political ends has further corroded societal cohesion, undermining the bedrock of cohabitation and diversity.

Furthermore, the institutionalized discrimination and marginalization experienced by minorities across various aspects of life exacerbate their susceptibility to violence. Economic disparities, limited access to education and healthcare, and entrenched societal biases perpetuate cycles of inequity and exclusion.

Minorities, particularly Muslims, frequently encounter systemic hurdles in securing employment, housing, and social advancement, relegating them to society’s margins and heightening their vulnerability to violence and prejudice. The failure of law enforcement bodies to adequately investigate and prosecute cases of violence against minorities perpetuates a culture of impunity and erodes confidence in the justice system. Frequently, individuals responsible for hate crimes avoid facing consequences, which encourages others to engage in similar actions without fear of punishment. The delayed and biased administration of justice exacerbates the suffering endured by victims and their loved ones, perpetuating a cycle of impunity and unfairness.

During Modi’s tenure, India’s involvement in other countries has garnered global attention. His leadership has significantly increased India’s controversy, with allegations of support to militant, nationalist, and separatist groups in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan perceive Modi and India’s intentions negatively. India is purportedly backing so-called nationalist elements in AJK, although they represent a minority and pursue foreign agendas for personal gain, lacking widespread support.

The people of AJK assert their freedom and rights within Pakistan, contrasting with the situation of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir. They express a preference for integration with Pakistan over independence or association with India. Modi and India’s purported use of these tactics to destabilize Pakistan and appeal to Hindu voters has met with failure.

