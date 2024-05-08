NATIONAL

Two cops wounded in attack by eunuchs in Jarranwala

By Staff Report

JARRANWALA: Two police personnel were seriously injured when they came under attack by eunuchs at the end of Mela Chup Shah in the limits of Lundianwala police station in Jarranwala on Wednesday.

On the other hand, City41 has managed to obtain the CCTV footage of the incident.

JARRANWALA, May 08 (INP): Police said that head constable Muhammad Akmal and constable Atif Hussain were seriously wounded when members of the transgender community hit them with rods and clubs.

Police further said that as soon as they learnt about the attack, SHO Lundianwala, SP and DSP Jarranwala reached the site of the incident and started investigations.

In a similar incident that was reported a few days ago, eunuchs had stormed a police station in Kharian, threw out the furniture and also had a scuffle with the police personnel.

