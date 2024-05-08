NATIONAL

PDMA Punjab issues alert of stormy rains in southern Punjab on May 10

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heat-waves, rain, and storms across the region this week.

According to The Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA spokesperson, temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from May 8th to 10th in most parts of Punjab. Dusty winds are anticipated, accompanied by thunder and possible rainfall.

Furthermore, on May 10th and 11th, there’s a possibility of stormy showers in southern Punjab districts. Local administrations across Punjab have been briefed on the weather conditions.

DG PDMA, Irfan Ali Katthiya, expressed concern over potential damage to standing crops due to the storms. He advised the public to remain cautious amidst rising temperatures and humidity. Those working outdoors during midday are urged to take precautions.

Two cops wounded in attack by eunuchs in Jarranwala
