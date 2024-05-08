ML-1 Railway top agenda of Planning Minister’s visit to China

ISLAMABAD: Progress on CPEC 2.0, ML-1 will be top agenda of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal’s visit to China, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The primary focus during the visit will be on advancing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II and ML-1 railway projects.

Earlier, on Tuesday during his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the Minister discussed progress on the ML1 project, cooperation with China for Green Revolution 2.0, Chinese manufacturing units of electric cars in Pakistan, and training of athletes/players by Chinese coaches in Pakistan for the South Asian Games 2025, and Gwadar plans.

The federal minister who is now in China, said that ML1 is indispensable for the country’s communication and trade sectors. ML1 is a 150-year-old track.

He underlined the importance of the completion of the ML-1 project, saying the ML-1 project will also be on the agenda during the visit to China. We will have to suffer from more incidents if working on the ML-1 project is not started.

“The ML-1 project is quite important for empowering the communication and trade sectors. Pakistan will have to move ahead of China to complete the CPEC projects,” he said.

Expressing his thoughts, Iqbal said: “It will be the key agenda to ensure the development of CPEC phase II during the visit to China”.

Stressing the need for having a “vision” to uplift the country, he said, “We will have to come up with strong planning to pave the way for the opportunities in the region.”

The new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard to further strengthen bilateral relations through further socio-economic integration, connectivity, security, prosperity and massive industrialization under the flagship project of CPEC Phase-II.

This is the first high-level visit of the newly elected government to China. The agenda of the 13th JCC meeting of CPEC and the expected visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China will also be discussed.

Most recently, Pakistan and China intensified efforts to establish a Working Group on five new economic corridors under the CPEC Phase-II aligning with the 5Es framework prepared by the Planning Ministry.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the CPEC Phase-II and establish a working group on five new economic corridors, including the Corridor of Job Creation (CJC), Corridor of Innovation (CI), Corridor of Green Energy (CGE), and Inclusive Regional Development (IRD).

It was decided that both the Planning Ministry (PM) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China would prepare separate concept papers on the new economic corridors, providing a clear roadmap for each sector in the future.

These concept papers will be consolidated for presentation at the upcoming Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting expected in 2024.

Additionally, the Planning Ministry has initiated implementing the 5Es framework-Export, Energy, Equity, E-Pakistan, and Environment-aligning with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to advance Pakistan’s prosperity.