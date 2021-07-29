Opinion

Islamabad floods

Neglect allowing deaths to happen?

By Editorial
17
0

It seems that the real estate mafia can literally get away with murder. The flash flood in Islamabad on Wednesday followed Tuesday’s rain, and apart from getting into the basement of houses and seeping away a number of vehicles, managed to kill a mother and a son, who were trapped in the flooded basement of the house in which they lived. The two dead do not compare with the 221 killed this year in Europe, but the cause indicates that the tragedy was avoidable. Local residents have said that there had been encroachment on a nullah, thereby preventing the draining of floodwater, and letting it get into residential basements.

The E-11 sector was developed by private housing developers, not the Capital Development Authority, but the CDA was still responsible to ensure that planning requirements were met, that standards were obeyed. However, real estate developers are good at putting heads together with planning authorities, to the mutual profit of both. The Islamabad tragedy is eerily similar to the reason given last year for Karachi’s flooding, of encroachment on drainage channels. That was followed by an anti-encroachment drive, with the apparent result being this year’s absence of such egregious tragedies.

- Advertisement -

It should be remembered that the monsoons come every year, so this is not a tragedy that can be dismissed as a freak event that will not happen again. That was the attitude in Karachi for too long, and that unfortunate city got a battering year after year, until the task became bigger, and more and more people got involved as potential affectees, but became all the more necessary. The government had claimed that its advent would prevent the kind of corruption that allowed such tragedies. Yet it is presently puffing up real estate developers as the salt of the earth who have kept the economy going during the covid-19 pandemic. Instead of haring off after politicians and bureaucrats, the government should identify and punish those responsible for causing this tragedy. If it does not, there will only be a repetition.

Previous articlePak-China partnership important for regional peace: COAS
Next articleA breach in the PML(N) bastion
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: editori[email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The sanctity of the pen

AT PENPOINT Arif Nizami is being rightly mourned as an upholder of press freedom, among the many other qualities he had. However, I remember vividly...
Read more
Comment

Climate change promises

This year Earth Day was celebrated with a focus on mitigating emissions of hydrocarbon gases and making climate change a global priority. On April...
Read more
Comment

Understanding child abuse

There will be hardly any bigger threat than the insecurity of future generations. The menace of child abuse has engulfed the country and has...
Read more
Editorials

A breach in the PML(N) bastion

The PML(N) suffered a serious setback after its candidate in PP-38 lost elections to PTI with a big margin. Sialkot is the PML(N)’s stronghold...
Read more
Comment

Bogus ACRs

Finally, the Prime Minister has focused on the importance and sanctity of Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of the civil servants. For the last many...
Read more
Comment

Economic achievements

The national economy had been facing a volatile pattern of growth over the years, with regular boom and bust cycles facing challenges in achieving...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The sanctity of the pen

AT PENPOINT Arif Nizami is being rightly mourned as an upholder of press freedom, among the many other qualities he had. However, I remember vividly...

Climate change promises

Understanding child abuse

A breach in the PML(N) bastion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.