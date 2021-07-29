NATIONAL

Pak-China partnership important for regional peace: COAS

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that in the evolving security milieu, Pakistan-China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability.

The army chief said this while addressing a ceremony organised at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the founding of Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

General Bajwa was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was attended by Ambassador of China Nong Rang, Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong, officials from Chinese embassy and officers from tri-services of Pakistan.

The COAS felicitated PLA’s leadership and lauded PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation building. Highlighting various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the COAS said, “Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying this.

Gen Bajwa said, “Our past and present testifies that we have never given into challenges. PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.”

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Defence Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong thanked General Bajwa for hosting a reception on the eve of the PLA’s 94th Anniversary.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view that Pakistan armed forces are the mainstay of Pakistan-China strategic relations, the defence attaché said that China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners.

“No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maintaining regional peace and stability,” he vowed.

To mark the day, the military band welcomed the guests playing Chinese tunes. The venue was specially decorated with Chinese colours theme. A Chinese flag made of red roses was presented on the occasion.

The venue was lit up with Chinese lanterns and special Chinese and Pakistani flags were among the highlights of the event. To pay tribute to the Pakistan-China relations, a special documentary prepared by the ISPR was aired and a special song was sung by famous singer Ali Zafar and a Chinese singer.

The Chinese envoy and the defence attaché specially thanked the army chief for not only gracing the occasion but for also giving a warm welcome.

TLTP

