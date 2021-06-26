Opinion

Saving lives as a good in itself

By Editor's Mail
16
0

In a country where people do not often have basic necessities of life, dreams are often a luxury. In such a situation, it is tempting to question the value of saving someone’s life who has no dreams, crushed under the weight of poverty. Being a regular donor to a cancer hospital, I faced with this dilemma when I came across the story of a cancer patient. He was a father of five children, including four daughters and one disabled son. His first-born, physically and mentally challenged, requires special attention and care by his parents. He works as a labourer and cannot afford to send his children to school. His second son, who is still a young boy, accompanies his father daily to work so they can earn enough to put food on the table for the family.
In 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer and successfully treated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore. I should have been happy to learn about this cancer survivor but I felt weighed down by a question: we are working so hard to save lives of people who are deprived of having the luxury to be able to dream for themselves or even for their children. However, then I realized that saving a life is not a means to an end, it is a good in itself. We are no ones to judge if a person’s life is worth saving based on his ambitions or dreams. Every life that God has created on Earth, deserves to be loved, respected and saved. As the month of Ramzan is coming up and we will be blessed with the opportunity to help others, we must remember that the act of saving lives is a good in itself.
Sheikh Saleem
Lahore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDecreased Covid cases
Next articleStill waiting
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Fast food

Nowadays, more and more people are affected by health issues such as diabetes and heart diseases, which are linked to over consumption of cheap,...
Read more
Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...
Read more
Letters

Still waiting

The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken...
Read more
Letters

Decreased Covid cases

As of Wednesday, 23rdJune 2021, the reported corona cases have achieved a decrement. The total percentage of the unrecovered Covid-19 cases has dropped to...
Read more
Comment

The war on terror continues

Pakistan as a state has been facing the major challenge of terrorism for decades and efforts are being made to tackle the scourge of...
Read more
Comment

Expecting the unexpected

The current PTI government presented its economic blueprint in Budget 2021-2022 by setting the expenditures and revenues based on its priorities. The main theme...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...

Still waiting

Saving lives as a good in itself

Decreased Covid cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.