Opinion

Still waiting

By Editor's Mail
16
0

The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken a good step to vaccinate people. But unfortunately, the government has just started the vaccination process in big cities. On the other hand, people living in remote areas are still waiting for the government that when he will start Covid vaccination process . Yes, it is certainly right that the non of remote areas, has not gotten any vaccine. Though getting vaccine is the best way to defeat the deadly virus Covid-19. But the government is failed in this regard. I urge the government should start vaccination programme in remote areas too as soon as possible.
Imran Sattar
Turbat

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaving lives as a good in itself
Next articleNow I can breathe
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Fast food

Nowadays, more and more people are affected by health issues such as diabetes and heart diseases, which are linked to over consumption of cheap,...
Read more
Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...
Read more
Letters

Saving lives as a good in itself

In a country where people do not often have basic necessities of life, dreams are often a luxury. In such a situation, it is...
Read more
Letters

Decreased Covid cases

As of Wednesday, 23rdJune 2021, the reported corona cases have achieved a decrement. The total percentage of the unrecovered Covid-19 cases has dropped to...
Read more
Comment

The war on terror continues

Pakistan as a state has been facing the major challenge of terrorism for decades and efforts are being made to tackle the scourge of...
Read more
Comment

Expecting the unexpected

The current PTI government presented its economic blueprint in Budget 2021-2022 by setting the expenditures and revenues based on its priorities. The main theme...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...

Still waiting

Saving lives as a good in itself

Decreased Covid cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.