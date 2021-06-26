Opinion

Now I can breathe

By Editor's Mail
15
0

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged into the police practices in the city of Minneapolis. The US justice department stated this murder as unconstitutional and unlawful. Yes, no doubt, a historical verdict for the blacks in America and landmark in the history of justice in the modern world. But the history of hundreds of years of injustice towards blacks will never be eradicated in a single decision but it is inception of better time. There is also a need for systemic change in the socio-cultural fabric of the White dominated society. Now, we can say that it is the first step towards black lives matter and the formation of egalitarian society in the Americas.
Ammar ul Hassan Chishty
Mian Channu

