Nowadays, more and more people are affected by health issues such as diabetes and heart diseases, which are linked to over consumption of cheap, and mass –produced food. Some people believe the only solution is to make fast food less affordable by taxing it highly. Despite the severity of the problem, I think this is quite wrong. Increasing the tax on fast food would unfairly penalize people and may not necessarily bring about the desired health benefits. First, fast food is about more than just nutrition. Many teenagers spend money on fast food not because they need to eat out but because this is how they socialize. Fast food restaurants provide a safe, convenient place for young people to meet friends. For another group, low income families, fast food can provide an inexpensive treat for their children. Denying people a small pleasure in life could affect their social lives or happiness. Another important point is that if the reasons for taxing fast food is to reduce obesity, it may be in effected. It is true that fast food is high in sugar, salt, and fat, all of which cause weight gain and are detrimental to our health. However, we also know that there are other factors which contribute to the risk of obesity, such as lack of exercise and inappropriate portion size. While home cooked food is generally healthy, this is not always the case. I personally knows a family that used to eat high-fat, home-cooked food in enormous portions. They all suffered from health problems due to obesity. On the other hand, I do understand the point of view of those who say drastic action is needed. If fast food were taxed and became expensive, people would be forced to seek out healthier options. In addition, food producer would have an incentive to provide healthier foods. However, there is likely to be resistance from consumers and producers who want to have a wider choice. To conclude, although imposing a higher tax on fast food could have some positive effects, these would be outweighed by the drawbacks.

Tariq Anjum

Lahore

