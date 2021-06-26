Decreased Covid cases

As of Wednesday, 23rdJune 2021, the reported corona cases have achieved a decrement. The total percentage of the unrecovered Covid-19 cases has dropped to 1.7% in the country. This percentage is the lowest as reported by the NCOC, in the past 8 months after October 18th, 2020 when the rate was seen to be 1.64%. Almost 40,000 tests were conducted in the country out of which, almost 700 are said to be positive. This downfall in these cases is a very good news for the country and its inhabitants, but one should still wear masks and continue the use of sanitizers while in public to maintain this level. The people should still take it seriously and should follow all the SOP’s that are set by the government.

Maria Ghulam Muhammad

Karachi

