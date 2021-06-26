Opinion

Decreased Covid cases

By Editor's Mail
10
0

As of Wednesday, 23rdJune 2021, the reported corona cases have achieved a decrement. The total percentage of the unrecovered Covid-19 cases has dropped to 1.7% in the country. This percentage is the lowest as reported by the NCOC, in the past 8 months after October 18th, 2020 when the rate was seen to be 1.64%. Almost 40,000 tests were conducted in the country out of which, almost 700 are said to be positive. This downfall in these cases is a very good news for the country and its inhabitants, but one should still wear masks and continue the use of sanitizers while in public to maintain this level. The people should still take it seriously and should follow all the SOP’s that are set by the government.
Maria Ghulam Muhammad
Karachi

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe war on terror continues
Next articleSaving lives as a good in itself
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Fast food

Nowadays, more and more people are affected by health issues such as diabetes and heart diseases, which are linked to over consumption of cheap,...
Read more
Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...
Read more
Letters

Still waiting

The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken...
Read more
Letters

Saving lives as a good in itself

In a country where people do not often have basic necessities of life, dreams are often a luxury. In such a situation, it is...
Read more
Comment

The war on terror continues

Pakistan as a state has been facing the major challenge of terrorism for decades and efforts are being made to tackle the scourge of...
Read more
Comment

Expecting the unexpected

The current PTI government presented its economic blueprint in Budget 2021-2022 by setting the expenditures and revenues based on its priorities. The main theme...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Now I can breathe

A verdict heard around the world, murderer police officer of George Floyd convicted and sentenced to jail. A full federal investigation has been lodged...

Still waiting

Saving lives as a good in itself

Decreased Covid cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.