International Music Day

World Music Day was celebrated in the year 1982 in France. It was designed because of the first French Minister of Art and Culture from that day, who played a critical role in launching a day for dedicating music, he was a music director and composer. Since it becomes very popular in different countries across the globe.

World Music Day is celebrated to give free music to all music listeners and provide a strategy for beginner and experienced musicians to show their abilities to the world. This day is fulfilled in all countries across the globe to highlight the importance of music and how it is positive for the human mind. As it is learned by experts that it reduces anxiety, provides better sleep while listening to music. This day is the best day of the year for Musicians because on this day they express their fits about music. In this day, most of the singers compose their music. It is the only day on which more music is composed. Music is part of every culture that is why it will be celebrated in every country.

On this day, there is a program every year in which they select their best singer of the year and the last singer to win it’s the trophy was an American singer. This day is going to be an incredible day because all Streets will be closed and they just to celebrate this day. Every year, Paris is closed for every tourer and people living in Paris because it would be a huge crowd if it is not close. However, it is not just Music day also The International Yoga Day is on the same day people will listen to Music and practice Yoga too. Have a great day for all music lovers and enjoy your Music day.

