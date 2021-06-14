Shehbaz purports govt tricked masses, showed fake numbers in budget

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accused the incumbent government of showing false numbers in the released to trick the public, it emerged.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was speaking on the federal budget issued by the government a few days prior, Geo reported. Lamenting that the poor were suffering from poverty while the government claimed they were on the path to economic growth and prosperity, he asked, “If the country has seen growth, has only the elite and those residing in the palaces of Bani Gala availed that prosperity?”

The PML-N president said poor people were starving to death in the country. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Sharif said he wished those who gave examples of Riyasat-e-Madinah would take pay heed to the dismal affairs of the “widows, orphans and the destitute”.

Members of the opposition, along with the PML-N president as well, thumped their desks as PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif attended the session for the first time since securing bail.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Reman said her party had reservations over the government’s plans to hike the price of petroleum products.

The PPP leader said it was a joint plan of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the federal government.

“Explain the intention behind proposing an increase in petrol prices only three days after presenting the budget?” she asked, adding that the government had dropped a petrol bomb on the people to overcome the petrol levy crisis.

Rehman said the people of Pakistan were already reeling from the inflation, adding that the government had “gifted” them with an additional hike in petroleum prices.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani, addressing on the floor of the NA, said during his tenure, the government had empowered Gilgit Baltistan through establishing a government of elected representatives there.

“When we pitched the idea of South Punjab, we were termed as insincere,” he said, adding PPP had passed the resolution in the Punjab Assembly to establish South Punjab.

Gillani called on the incumbent government to fulfil its promises in establishing South Punjab province, as PPP had called for the creation of a province, and not a mere secretariat.

The PPP leader slammed the government for “testing” tear gas on government employees’ protest and demanded that their salaries be increased in proportion to the inflation.

He highlighted that during PPP’s tenure, the government had revived the jobs of several governments.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday has said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has nothing to say against the budget.

In a statement, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political and economic strategies have clean bowled the opposition. The Pakistan Democratic Movement is moving towards the dead end, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that PM Imran has failed the nefarious plans of opposition parties by reducing the prices of diesel and oil.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that all the decisions regarding Sindh province are being taken in Bilawal House.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has no authority to decide on any issue. There was nothing mentioned in the Constitution related to Governor Raaj, he told.

Fawadsuggested holding elections of local governments in Sindh. He further criticized PML-N for rejecting everything without analyzing the situation.

Moreover, an accountability court in Lahore on Monday granted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif exemption from personal appearance in Ramazan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

The court adjourned the hearing of both cases until July 8.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly submitted an application in the court stating that he couldn’t turn up before it as he was in Islamabad to take part in the ongoing budget session in the lower house of Parliament.

He, therefore, requested the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after a full bench of the Lahore High Court granted him post-arrest bail in a money laundering reference. He was released from prison after nearly seven months.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz

Ali Rizvi announced a unanimous verdict, granting bail to Shehbaz.

It is noteworthy that the larger bench was constituted after a two-member bench gave a split decision and the matter was forwarded to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

With additional input from INP