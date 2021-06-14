HEADLINES

Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack in Quetta

By online

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Crops troops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Marget-Quetta Road.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the martyred troops were deployed on the security of Marget Mines. The suspected terrorists used an improvised explosive device in the attack.

The martyred troops are Junior Commissioned Officer of FC Balochistan, Subedar Sardar Ali Khan, a resident of Village Wanda Lungar Kel, Lakki Marwat; Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak-272 EB, Vehari; Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, DI Khan and Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

A large scale area clearance operation by Balochistan FC to hunt the terrorists was underway, the press release stated.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan, the ISPR said, adding that security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

online

