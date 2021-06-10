Opinion

Drive carefully 

By Editor's Mail
The number of fatal accidents have been increasing in our country. Just a few days ago, I witnessed a car accident near my house. Luckily the driver was safe. However, in many cases, people aren’t lucky. The main reason for these accidents is reckless driving.

Parents also allow their underage children to drive cars or ride motorcycles. These traffic authorities need to take strict steps to ensure that people are following the traffic rules. We need to make sure that all roads are safe.

Murwarid Nazir Ahmed

Jusak

