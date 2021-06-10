South Punjab candidate gets rare feat in Rotary election from Punjab, KP district

ISLAMABAD: In a rare win, a candidate from South Punjab has won the election for district governor for the year 2023-24 for Rotary International District 3272 comprising of whole of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Salman Mubarak hails from the City of Saints – Multan. This is a special victory for South Punjab as he is the first District Governor to be elected in the last 50 years from the region.

Salman is a health activist and joined Rotary back in 1999. He has served at many positions both at home and at the International level in his 21 years association with Rotary International and has been involved in many community projects including Global Grant.

Salman is serving as Member Cadre of Technical Advisors (2020 -2023) of TRF – The Rotary Foundation. He is a Benefactor, Member of the PHS – Paul Harris Society and of TRF – Salman was awarded “Regional Service Award for A Polio free World” by The Rotary Foundation in 2018.

Salman is also the Director Indus Peace Park Society incorporated in BC, Canada striving to create a Peace Park on the borders of Pakistan and India to foster peace among the two nuclear armed states.

He is a life member of many Rotarian Action Groups.

Life Member RAG for Blindness Prevention

RAG Against Slavery

Life member RAG against Diabetes

Life member and Country representative RAG for Food Plant Solutions

Life member and Contry Representative RAG for Population Development .

He is Silver Ambassador, Elen Meadows Foundation, California, USA actively involved in providing Prosthetic Hands free.

Rotarians from across the world and at the National level have congratulated him and are excited and looking forward to working together for the less fortunate and for under privileged under his leadership.