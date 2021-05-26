KP raises daily-wage employees’ monthly salaries to Rs21,000

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved an increase of Rs4,000 in the monthly salaries of the daily wage employees in the province.

The increase was made after Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan approved a proposal in this regard, raising the salaries of the daily wage employees. The salaries after the approval have been increased to Rs21,000 from Rs17,000, witnessing an increase by Rs4,000.

Earlier on Thursday last, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved a 25 percent special allowance for the government employees of grade 1 to 19. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister announced that the increment will be applicable from June and only those who have previously not received allowances will be eligible. “The decision has been taken in order to reduce the pay gap among government employees working in different departments and improve their economic condition,” wrote Buzdar.

Earlier in February, the federal government also approved a 25 percent increase in the salaries of protesting employees from grade 1 to 19 on temporary basis.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the special committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, comprising Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, and the representatives of the federal government employees, the finance division agreed that a Disparity Reduction Allowance at 25 percent of the running basic pay will be allowed to those civil employees in BPS 1 to 19 of the federal government who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100 percent of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance with effect from 01 March, 2021.

The finance division agreed that the posts of BPS 1 to 16 or equivalent will be upgraded on the pattern of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with effect from 01 March 2021.

It also agreed that the grant of time-scale promotions will be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget.