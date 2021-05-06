Black night 

Electricity is one of the most needed requirements in today’s world, but, unfortunately, Tehsil Tump (Balochistan) is devoid of this basic necessity of life. It is unbelievable that in the 21st century, people of Tump are living like the ones who lived centuries ago in caves without having electricity. No one can think about living without having electricity, but, unfortunately, the people of Tump have no choice. It is requested to the government to take strong actions to solve this issue and let the people of Tump also have this basic necessity of life.

Hammal Zahid

Kolahoo