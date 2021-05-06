Opinion

NCOC workings 

According to the National Command and Operation Center ( NCOC) announcement  ‘stay Home Stay Safe’ strategy to control mobility from May 8 to 16 including Eid holidays. Actually it was a correct decision since we can observe the current spike of coronavirus in the country which requires effective measures to contain it’s further spread. It also underscored issuance of comprehensive SOPs and guidelines for Youm-e- Ali (AS), itekaf, Night of Qadr, Jumma-tul-Wida and Namaz-e- Eid. And NCOC announced that all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except essential services that are grocery shops, pharmacies and medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, vegetables, fruits, chickens, meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, good takeaways, utility stores, electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks/telecommunication call centres and media. However, the ban has been busy imposed on Chand Raat Bazars including mehndi, jewelry, ornaments and clothing stalls. There would also be complete ban on tourism for both local and outsiders. All tourists resorts, both formal and informal picnic spots, shopping malls and hotels and restaurants will get closed too. And travel nodes which lead the tourists to visit places like Murree, Galyat, Swat Kalam, Sea view, beaches and Northern areas and other tourists destinations. I hope the all given SOPs will be followed with no comprises.

Barkatullah 

Turbat

